A bear is seen stealing a package of toilet paper from a woman’s porch in a viral video.

A video of a black bear strolling away from a Bristol resident’s house with an Amazon parcel in his mouth has gone viral.

Kristine Levine of Bristol, Connecticut, saw the black bear on surveillance footage grabbing the present from her porch and leaving her driveway on Monday. Levine then uploaded the video to her Facebook page, where it quickly went viral.

If “anyone sees an Amazon box in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back,” Levine wrote on Facebook.

WVIT also interviewed Levine about the ordeal.

“Amazon had dropped off the packages maybe five minutes before, and I got the alert on my security camera, and then I got another alert five minutes later, and I was taken aback since I wasn’t expecting anyone else on my driveway,” Levine explained.

Levine discovered the item in a neighbor’s yard after a few hours, which turned out to be toilet paper.

“It was hilarious. As I previously stated, I knew nothing in there would be irreplaceable, so it was a wonderful afternoon for sure,” Levine told WVIT.

Throughout the entire year, bears have been making themselves at home in residential areas.

On Monday, three Minnesota teenagers—Hailey Nelson, 17, Dori Arndt, 15, and Hailey Nyberg, 17—captured a black bear strolling through the neighborhood. Nelson told WCCO that she initially mistook it for a puppy belonging to a friend, but it turned out to be a bear.

When Nelson and Arndt realized it was a bear, they tried to get inside Nyberg’s house, only to find that her door was shut.

“So I’m banging on the door, screaming, ‘Let us in!'” “We were screaming our heads off, desperate to get inside,” Nelson explained. “Then [Hailey Nyberg] peeks around the bend.”

“When I heard them screaming, my father walked out and asked, ‘Why are you still out here?’ A bear just passed through our…front yard!’” Nyberg remarked.

