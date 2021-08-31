A Bear Attempts to Fight a Woman and Her Dog on Camera.

The moment a defensive mother black bear tried to fight her was filmed on a woman’s security camera. On Saturday, the woman was playing with her dog in her front yard in Manitoba, Canada, when the incident occurred.

The event was captured on Diane Fillion’s security camera, which shows her entering the picture swinging a huge stick. Her dog then runs directly by her, pursued by a big bear, according to the video. The bear then turns its focus to Fillion, knocking her to the ground. She was able to get back on her feet while still holding the stick after flailing it at the bear. After then, the bear dashed back into the yard and climbed into a tree.

“I thought I tripped, and then we got our security cameras out, and we learned no, the bear actually hit me,” Fillion told CTV News.

Black bear sightings and confrontations have increased in Manitoba in recent months. According to CTV, Pauline Bloom, a wildlife biologist in Manitoba, the surge in sightings is due in part to the province’s lack of rain.

“There’s a lot less water on the landscape for bears to access,” she told CTV, “so they’re out on the ground hunting for permanent sources of water and food.”

Fillion explained that everything happened in a flash when she was out in the yard with her dog. She claimed that her dog spotted one of the cubs and placed it in a nearby tree. That’s when the mother bear looked Fillion in the eyes. The huge bear began running toward Fillion almost immediately, trailed by three cubs.

Fillion told CTV News, “We’ve got myself, my dog, and three bears all looking at each other.” “The dog threw one of the cubs into the tree, and then my dog’s mother chased him down, and the fight began.”

She told CTV News that she gently backed out of the yard after seeing the bear, making a lot of noise. She then took up the enormous stick to make herself appear larger to the bear. Fillion contacted Manitoba Conservation to investigate the issue after the bears ran into the tree. They advised that you wait. This is a condensed version of the information.