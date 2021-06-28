A batch of heroin that is producing “adverse responses” has been released onto the streets.

After reports of users experiencing “adverse responses,” police have issued a warning about heroin being peddled on the streets of northern England.

Detectives say there is always a possibility of death with the medicine, but they are getting concerned after hearing disturbing accounts about the negative effects of a batch now on the market.

The alarm was prompted by concerns in Barrow, Cumbria, where gangs from Merseyside are extensively involved in the drug trade.

The thieves from Liverpool who have an unhealthy fascination with the Lake District

Many of the country’s dealing networks also have operations closer to home, which means that the same heroin that is generating worry in Barrow may be available on the streets of Liverpool.

In recent years, Merseyside and Cumbria Police have collaborated to shut down the Liverpool to Barrow supply route.

In April, a joint operation with Wirral Council’s Children’s Services department resulted in the 11-year and three-month imprisonment of a man from Old Swan for his cocaine and heroin business on the town’s streets.

Jack Hartley, 27, of Maddocks Street, Old Swan, was one of four Merseyside residents charged in connection with the network.

“We warn individuals who are considering consuming heroin to consider the potential implications of their actions,” Detective Sergeant David Hetherington said, citing many accounts of heroin having odd side effects. Using drugs has the potential to be lethal and destroy lives.

“There is help available for people who have been harmed by drugs, and I would encourage people to seek it out through organizations like Unity.

“I urge anyone with information on the illegal drug trade to contact us so that we can investigate and protect our communities.”

Anyone with knowledge regarding drug delivery should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.