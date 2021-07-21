A barrier incident on the M6 has injured a van driver and an Audi passenger.

A van driver and a car passenger were sent to the hospital after their cars collided with a central reserve barrier on the M6 early this morning.

After an accident about 4.30 a.m. today, the highway was closed northbound for many hours between J21a Croft Interchange and J22 Winwick Interchange.

The restriction was put in place after the vehicles, an Audi Q7 and a Peugeot van, “hit the centre reservation barrier,” according to Highways England.

Two persons were hurt in the crash and were brought to the hospital, according to Cheshire Police.

Their wounds aren’t thought to be life threatening.

“At 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, officers received a call reporting an accident on the M6 between junctions 21a and 22,” a spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said. A black Audi and a white Peugeot van were involved in the collision.

“The Peugeot’s driver was transferred to Warrington Hospital with a shoulder injury. The Audi’s passenger was brought to the hospital with a thumb injury.”

“The vehicles have struck the central reservation barrier, and the damage will need to be examined for safety,” a representative for Highways England said shortly after the collision.

While the roadway was being cleared of debris, the restriction remained in place.

The road closures have been lifted at 9.10 a.m.