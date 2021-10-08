A barge company will pay $6.6 million for an oil spill on the Mississippi River that harmed shoreline habitat.

According to the Associated Press, the American Commercial Barge Line will pay more than $6.6 million in damages for a 2008 oil leak in the Mississippi River that devastated a Louisiana coastline habitat.

The $6.6 million covers the cost of buying and protecting approximately 650 acres of habitat in Plaquemines Parish, as well as damages under the Oil Pollution Act and the Louisiana Oil Spill Prevention and Response Act.

According to the Department of Justice, one of American Commercial’s tugboats strayed in front of and collided with a tanker ship travelling downriver in 2008, spilling more than 282,800 gallons of oil into the Mississippi River. Over 5,000 acres of beachfront habitat were contaminated by the oil, which spilled more than 100 miles downriver.

Mel Oliver, the tugboat, was operated by an unlicensed crew, and American Commercial was ultimately determined to be accountable for the leak. Prior to Wednesday’s statement, the Justice Department announced on Monday that a settlement had been reached in the complaint.

A federal judge must still sign off on the accord. It would be part of a federal consent decree, if authorized, that would resolve civil litigation launched by the Department of Justice and the state of Louisiana over the leak, which shut down river traffic for six days in late July 2008. The river closure was reported to have cost $1 billion in business at the time.

According to a 2017 judgement, American Commercial must also pay the federal government $20 million in oil removal and damage costs. This was on top of the company’s own removal costs of $70 million.

$2.1 million of the damages will go toward restoring habitat in the company’s newly purchased woodlands property and establishing a marsh in the Pass-a-Loutre State Wildlife Management Area.

“This settlement ensures full compensation for the resources that were damaged, including the permanent preservation of 649 acres of critical wildlife habitat along the Mississippi River just a few miles from downtown New Orleans,” said Todd Kim, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

“The restoration efforts funded by this settlement will improve recreational possibilities for Louisiana residents and visitors by restoring animals and wetlands.”

Some environmentalists argue that the punishment is too late, and This is a condensed version of the information.