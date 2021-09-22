A ‘barbaric’ kidnapper was apprehended in jail with a cellphone.

In prison, a kidnapper who was a member of a violent gang of narcotics enforcers was captured using a cellphone.

Damien Yates was one of four “barbaric and savage” criminals who cut a man in the face before kidnapping a second victim less than half an hour later.

In April 2017, the then 29-year-old, previously of Kirkby’s Medbourne Crescent, was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for unlawful wounding and kidnapping.

Yates was at HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire earlier this year, as the custodial portion of his prison sentence was coming to a conclusion, according to the court.

Officers searched the now 34-year-cell old’s and discovered the gadget stashed in a wardrobe, which the father claimed he used to contact his son, according to prosecutors.

The court heard how the prison handled with the situation internally at first, giving Yates 21 days in prison and suspending his privileges for 42 days.

But, eight months after the incident, he was accused with possessing a cellphone in prison, which he admitted when brought before the court.

Officers located the phone in a cell Yates shared with another offender, who admitted to the same allegation and was sentenced to the same punishment earlier this year, according to prosecutor Gregor Purcell.

The phone was plugged into the mains and stashed in the back of a wardrobe, according to Mr Purcell.

Yates, who has no fixed location, was concerned about losing communication with his son while incarcerated at HMP Sudbury owing to the epidemic, according to his lawyer, Andrew McInnes.

“This is a severe thing, but I have read your explanation in your letter, which tells me how you had the phone over communication concerns because you were frightened your son could believe you were no longer engaged in being his father,” said the judge, Recorder Nicholas Bacon, QC.

Recorder Bacon sentenced him to six months in prison, with a two-year suspension.

“This suspended sentence now hangs over you,” he said.

Yates was part of a gang sentenced to 57 years in prison in April 2017.

The four criminals loaded their weapons into their car and travelled from Liverpool to Morecambe and Lancaster for a horrible afternoon of bloodshed.

They broke into a Morecambe flat and assaulted their first victim.