A bar in Liverpool’s downtown center Turncoat is hosting a series of free weekly comedy shows.

Turncoat Bar has announced that starting in August, it will hold weekly comedy evenings.

Turncoat, one of Albert Dock’s regular pubs, will try to offer something different throughout the summer evenings.

The bar has announced that ‘Comedy at Turncoat Bar’ will begin next Sunday, August 8th, with an amazing lineup of comedians.

The premiere night will feature resident MC Katie Tracey, as well as a stellar lineup that includes Phil Chapman, Rob Thomas, and BBC new comedy award finalist Hannah Platt.

Along with the comedy acts, Turncoat will be serving its outstanding cocktail menu, which includes a broad selection of craft beers and distinctive gins, as well as a variety of wood-fired pizzas.

The bar, which is located in Edward Pavilion in Albert Dock, is noted for its signature cocktails, which are made with Turncoat’s own spirits, which are distilled at the Baltic Triangle distillery.

The comedy night will run from 7 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Tickets for Comedy at Turncoat Bar are available through Skiddle.