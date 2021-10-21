A bar in Liverpool sends out a “important” and sincere safety message.

Following a string of alleged spiking injection events around the UK, a Liverpool bar has issued a safety reminder.

In the wake of such alarming incidents, Revolution on Albert Dock took to Instagram to outline the safeguards and safety measures in place to keep visitors safe.

Spiking incidents normally entail the victim’s drink being poisoned, however new accounts from women who feel they have been spiked indicate that they felt something sharp – potentially a needle.

Nottinghamshire According to live reports, Nottinghamshire Police officers have received 12 reports from persons who claim to have been spiked by something sharp since the beginning of October.

“It’s awful to have to tell you how we keep you safe,” Revolution on Albert Dock stated, adding that “you should all be able to enjoy the good times without worrying about your or someone else’s safety,” but “that’s not the world we live in.”

“Let’s talk: your safety,” the popular bar wrote on Instagram, adding, “We take the safety of everyone in our establishments seriously.” Please read our caption to learn about the precautions we’re taking to keep you safe.” “This one is crucial,” Revolution wrote in a thorough caption. We need to discuss your safety.” In our bars, we take everyone’s safety very seriously. This means ensuring that our personnel are attentive, that our guests are aware of who to contact if they feel unsafe or ill, and that we all work together to identify and report individuals who behave in an improper or suspicious manner.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to write here to remind you how we keep you safe; you should all be able to enjoy the good times without having to worry about your or anybody else’s safety.” Unfortunately, we do not live in such a world.

“We thought we’d share some of the things we do to keep you safe:”

We routinely search guests entering our bars, and in light of recent press stories, we want to increase this.

We have a stringent zero-tolerance policy, and anyone who is abusive to our visitors or crew will be ejected.

“We take care of our management.”

