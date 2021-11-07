A banned director was asked about a stalled site with millions of dollars gone.

Administrators probing a failed property scam examined a Liverpool businessman who has been barred from acting as a company director.

Antonio Garcia Walker was sentenced to an eight-year prison sentence earlier this year for his role with the tumultuous real estate firm North Point Global.

Mr Walker has been contacted by administrators probing the collapse of the Metalworks scheme off Leeds Street.

According to an Elliot Group investigation, investors’ money was utilized to make unsecured loans.

Mr Walker was a director of the Pumpfields Regeneration Company (PRC), which was planning to construct roughly 300 new apartments on the site of the old Lawtons office building on Leeds Street.

However, the so-called Metalworks initiative has stagnated, and buyers’ funds totaling £3,915,776 are now in jeopardy.

Mr Walker has been “interviewed” regarding the Metalworks proposal, according to a progress report by administrators Smith and Williamson.

“Held a telephone conversation with former director, Antonio Garcia Walker, to explore the history of the Metalworks development and his account of the events that led to the project’s halting,” it says.

The administrators also spoke with PRC’s current director Daniel Johnson, according to the article.

The analysis reveals that property investors who put down big quantities of money are unlikely to get their money back.

According to the report, the company’s most valuable asset is £2 million worth of land. The proceeds from the land sale will be used to pay off a £2 million debt owed to bank Moneything.

PRC acquired the Metalworks site with the help of a loan, but later defaulted on the loan installments.

Around £3,915, 776 is owing to the buyers.

Mr Johnson’s spokeswoman earlier told The Washington Newsday that he joined PRC after investors made deposits to the company.

Acentus Real Estate Ltd, a sales agent, had previously advertised the Metalworks development. “This scheme is in an excellent location, with a premium L3 postcode,” Acentus’ Simon Clarke told The Washington Newsday in 2019. It’s right on the verge of where everything is regenerating. 10 Streets, Liverpool Waters, and the Pumpfields Regeneration area are all nearby.

“It’s noticeable because it’s also on the access road.”

