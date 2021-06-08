A ban on live exports is expected to be enacted as part of a new animal protection bill.

The next round of animal protection legislation proposed by the government might soon make live exports of farmed animals for slaughter or fattening illegal.

The Kept Animals Bill, which is set to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, could become the UK the first European country to prohibit live exports, a measure long advocated for by animal rights activists.

It is the second piece of legislation introduced as part of the government’s animal welfare action plan, which was presented last month.

The Kept Animals Bill also proposes a prohibition on the keeping of primates as pets, among other things.

The Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said in a statement that the bill will ensure that all privately owned primates are kept to zoo-like standards.

Homes that do not match that criterion will be “phased out,” according to Defra.

Puppy smuggling will also be tackled by limiting the number of pets that can be shipped in a single cargo and raising the minimum age of imported puppies.

New limitations on the importation of pregnant dogs and canines with mutilations such as cut ears or tails will be among the measures.

The new limits will also apply to imports of cats and ferrets, according to Defra.

Under the Zoo Licensing Act, zoos will be subject to stricter control in order to raise standards and guarantee that they are contributing more to conservation.

New powers for police to penalize anyone who allow their dogs to bother cattle are also included in the bill, with the provisions set to be expanded to include llamas, ostriches, and game birds.

The Animal Sentience Bill, which recognizes that animals are sentient beings with feelings like as joy, pain, and fear, was introduced on May 13 by the government.

Stopping marketing in the UK for things like elephant rides in other countries and looking into a foie gras ban are both part of the animal welfare action plan, which is aimed to aid domesticated and wild animals in the UK and overseas.

The plan is a mix of new policies and pledges made in the manifesto. (This is a brief piece.)