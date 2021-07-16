A Baltimore cop has been charged with the murder of his stepson, and the body has been discovered hidden at his home.

A 34-year-old Baltimore, Maryland police officer is charged with murder and child abuse in the death of his teenage stepson, whose body was discovered hidden in his stepfather’s attic crawlspace last week.

According to NBC News, Eric Banks Jr. was charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse in the death of 15-year-old Dasan Jones, according to online court records released Tuesday.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Anne Arundel County officials said Banks was first detained on counts of assault on a police officer and attempting to disarm an officer.

According to a report by local radio station WBAL Newsradio 1090, officers went to Banks’ home on July 6 after getting a complaint about a child custody dispute from Jones’ mother, who was on her way to pick up her son from Banks.

According to investigators, Banks told detectives that Jones had already left his home without his possessions and agreed to let the cops investigate his property. Anne Arundel County police chief Amal Awad labeled him as “deceptive throughout the discussion.”

Jones’ body was discovered in an attic crawlspace at Banks’ Curtis Bay townhouse, according to WJZ 13. They also discovered his moist, blood-stained garments in a dresser drawer, which smelled like bleach.

According to charging records obtained by the site, the boy had injuries to his neck, face, and mouth. The death was later ruled a homicide by asphyxiation by a medical examiner.

Following the discovery, Banks was brought in handcuffs, but police say he tried to take an officer’s fun.

WBAL Newsradio 1090 cited Awad as saying, “It took multiple cops to intercede to get Banks into custody.” “There were times when our officer was having difficulty dealing with Mr. Banks.”

“During the altercation with the cops, Mr. Banks stated, and I quote, ‘My life is gone.’ I’m going to choke. I’m going to choke. Justin Mulcahy, a spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, replied, “Chop me.”

The Anne Arundel County Detention Center is where Banks is being kept. He is still on the force, although his police powers have been suspended.

Banks’ lawyer, Warren Brown, stated that his client intends to enter a not guilty plea.

Brown told WJZ 13 that his client “adamantly denies” being involved in DJ’s killing.