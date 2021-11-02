A backpack was stolen from the Heron Foods staff room, prompting a CCTV appeal.

After a bag was stolen from the staff lounge of a Warrington supermarket, police have released a CCTV still of a guy they want to speak to.

The purse of a 33-year-old lady was stolen from the Heron Foods staff area on Orford Lane.

A phone and cash were in the bag. On July 20th, about 12.30 p.m., an incident occurred.

“A 33-year-old woman’s handbag was stolen from a grocery store on Orford Lane at approximately 12.30pm on Tuesday 20 July,” a police spokesman said.

“A man broke into the store’s staff-only section and grabbed the purse from the room.” There were several items inside, including a phone and money.” “Our investigations have been ongoing since the theft was reported,” said PC Victoria Taylor of the Warrington Local Policing Unit. “I am asking to members of the public to come forward if they have information.”

“I feel the man in the CCTV photograph could be able to help us with our inquiries, and I invite him to contact us.”

“Please contact us if you recognize him or have any information on the theft.”

If you have any information, please visit the Cheshire Constabulary website and reference IML 1041793.

You can also give anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.