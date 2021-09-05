A baby in her mother’s arms was one of four people killed by a’survivalist’ in a Florida shooting.

A mass shooter described by Florida authorities as a “survivalist” killed at least four people, including a child in his mother’s arms.

Two ladies, a man, and an infant were among the dead, according to police, who were killed at two nearby residences.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Lakeland at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday after gunfire were reported in a neighborhood near Lake Gibson High School.

When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered a burning truck and a “popping noise” in the front yard.

Sheriff Grady Judd of the Polk Sheriff’s Office reportedly said that shortly afterward, authorities discovered a man “fully outfitted in body armor” who was “ready for warfare.”

Officers heard another burst of gunfire immediately after the suspect rushed into the house, during which a mother and her infant could be heard wailing.

When police approached the front door, they discovered it was barred, so they went around the back and discovered the culprit who opened fire on the officers.

“The suspect fired a shot at our lieutenant,” Judd added. Our lieutenant returned fire before fleeing the house.

“Responding units then directed gunfire, pinning three deputies to the ground.”

Multiple response units, including a SWAT squad and a helicopter, were outside and had encircled the house at this point.

After being shot once, the suspect surrendered and was rushed to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

“While being treated at Lakeland Regional, he (the suspect) stood up and attempted to seize the Lakeland police officer’s gun, and they had another battle with him in the emergency room,” Judd added.

His current state is unknown, but authorities are preparing to charge him.

The subject was given medication after he was subdued, rendering him unable to fight the police. The medical professionals continued to care for him after that.

Meanwhile, officers stationed outside the residence demanded that everyone inside come out before entering.

Police put in a robot before sending in officers, fearing the house had been “booby-trapped.”

Inside, cops discovered an 11-year-old girl who had been shot numerous times but was still alive.

“She looks our deputies in the eyes and says, ‘There are three more deceased persons in the house,’” Judd explained.

