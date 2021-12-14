A autographed Beatles pay receipt from one of the band’s early Hamburg gigs has sold for £50,000.

Between April and July 1961, the band spent three months honing their art at Hamburg’s Top Ten Club.

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe, and Pete Best made up the five-man lineup.

The band earned a total of 35 Deutschmark every night, which is the equivalent of £315 today, according to the 8.25in by 11in sheet of paper signed by all five members.

The band members and their collaborator Tony Sheridan shared the money six ways, for a total of around £50 per person.

They were, however, forced to work exceptionally hard for the money, playing for seven hours per night with hourly 15-minute breaks.

The document, which covers their pay from June 3 to 9, 1961, prompted a bidding battle when it was auctioned off by RR Auction in Boston, Massachusetts.

It sold for £48,800 ($64,421) plus fees.

“A twice-extended contract led to the Beatles lasting 13 weeks at the Top Ten club, playing an astonishing total of 503 hours on stage over 92 nights,” Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn wrote in The Complete Beatles Chronicle of this pivotal era.

“It’s no surprise, then, that as the visit progressed, their stamina and musical versatility improved substantially.” They were invincible when they returned to Liverpool in July.” Sutcliffe, a bassist, departed the band when they returned to the UK to pursue his passion for painting.

In 1962, Best was replaced as drummer by Ringo Starr, who completed the Fab Four, and the band went on to achieve chart success in early 1963.

“This tremendously important document practically depicts the birth of the Beatles – the beginning of their journey,” an RR Auction spokeswoman stated. They were nothing when they arrived in Hamburg.

“When they got back to Liverpool, they went to The Cavern Club and found themselves on the verge of Beatlemania.”

"It's a museum-worthy work with huge historical significance in popular music." This is the first time we've ever given an item signed by this version of the Beatles – with Stuart Sutcliffe." A private collector had signed the document.