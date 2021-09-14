A aircraft from Ibiza was delayed for two hours due to “panic and yelling.”

Passengers on a journey from Ibiza to Manchester were left screaming after noticing a weird odor on the plane.

On Monday morning, the Jet2 flight left Ibiza Airport two hours after it was scheduled to depart.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the flight had previously been delayed, with passengers stranded on the runway owing to a “technical malfunction” that experts were investigating.

Around an hour later, the airplane was cleared to take off.

However, as the jet was taxiing, some passengers at the back of the plane reported smelling a strange odor and feeling heat through the aircraft walls.

One woman is alleged to have had a panic attack as a result of this, while another passenger stated that they wanted to get off the plane.

The jet was then returned to the gate, causing even further delays.

The flight, LS170, did eventually take off with all passengers on board, just over two hours after its scheduled departure time of 11:30 a.m., according to reports.

It arrived in Manchester around 3.20 p.m. on Monday.

“I was in the front of the plane and we just heard this commotion coming from the back, everyone was standing up and there was shouting and panic,” one passenger, who did not want to be identified, said.

“It was terrifying because we had no idea what was going on. Just in case we were to escape, I grabbed my passport and phone and put my shoes back on.

“One mother instructed her children to remove their seatbelts because no one understood what was going on.”

The uproar was caused by a “nervous” passenger, according to Jet2.

“Flight LS170 was delayed earlier today after some normal checks, as well as the aircraft needing to return to stand shortly after push back due to an anxious client onboard,” the airline stated in a statement on Monday.

“The airplane then took off and landed normally at Manchester Airport.”