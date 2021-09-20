A accident in the city center, tributes to a man died at the age of 23, and revulsion at the house of horrors

Good morning, these are the most recent Liverpool headlines. Today’s Washington Newsday headlines.

After colliding with a cab in the city center tonight, a youngster was brought to the hospital.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, a male aged 18 or 19 years old was transported to hospital after colliding with a cab on the corner of Hanover Street and School Lane.

A wife who stabbed her husband, a woman slamming batter, and a cowardly pervert were all spared jail time.

The injuries are confirmed to be non-life threatening.

Here’s where you can get the rest of the article and more details.

After a young guy was killed late at night in Widnes, tributes have started pouring in.

On Saturday, September 18, at around 11.52 p.m., a collision occurred on the A5080 Cronton Lane near the junction with College Fields in Widnes.

After the incident, the 23-year-old man was rushed to Whiston Hospital with significant injuries, but physicians were unable to rescue him.

The man’s family has been notified, and they are being assisted by professional personnel, according to police.

People paid tribute to him on social media. The tributes can be found here.

Readers of Washington Newsday have expressed their outrage after seeing photographs of a filthy residence where six children were forced to live despite social services’ warnings ten years ago.

In their Wirral home, the youngsters had to make do with dog feces, mouse droppings, and soiled nappies.

After their parents were charged with child negligence, one of Liverpool’s top judges sought answers about the children’s wellbeing and what steps were taken to protect them, after it was revealed that social services were initially alerted to problems at the house ten years ago.

Police were called to the couple’s home after an argument, and when they arrived, they found “a picture of unutterable poverty, more reminiscent of the Victorian slum era than the twenty-first century,” according to prosecutor Trevor Parry-Jones.

More photographs and information can be found here.