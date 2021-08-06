A 94-year-old grandfather was killed by a man who claimed he was wasting his family’s resources.

According to authorities, a California man confessed to the murder of his 94-year-old grandfather two years after his death. The man who surrendered to police last week appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Maurice Sill, 94, of Huntington, was discovered dead in a retirement home just outside of town on June 6, 2019. Until this week, when his 36-year-old grandson Seth Donald went into the Beverly Hills Police Department, Sill’s death was assumed to be due to natural causes. According to the Herald-Dispatch, Donald acknowledged to killing his elderly grandfather and was charged with first-degree murder.

Sgt. Jason Davis of the Huntington Police Department stated in court Thursday that Donald recorded a 9-minute video of the killing and forwarded it to his friends and family.

While they were both sitting on a bench outside the retirement home, Donald could be heard conversing to Sill. Donald allegedly told Sill about his decision to kill him because he was wasting the family’s resources on him. After the camera goes to the ground, a struggle can be heard in the rest of the film, Davis told the court. “Let it come,” Donald said when Sill pleaded for rescue and begged him not to kill. Allow it to happen. It’s all right, Grandpa. According to ABC7, Davis testified, “It’s time.”

On June 6, 2019, emergency officers were dispatched to the Woodlands Retirement Community in response to complaints of an unattended death. Donald told them that his elderly grandfather died as a result of a medical incident while he was out watching nature. Donald claimed he tried but failed to revive Sill after he fell face-first to the ground. The body of Sill was then sent for burial because the injuries on the body matched Donald’s claim.

Local police received a call from a family friend in January 2020, raising suspicions about Sill’s death. The probe was halted because to the COVID-19 outbreak, but resumed last week following Donald’s admission.

According to authorities, Donald has admitted to the murder in written and recorded statements. The Cabell County Magistrate Court established sufficient probable cause on Thursday and referred the case to a grand jury.