A 93-year-old woman was beaten to death by a mentally ill fellow nursing home resident.

At the start of the year, a mentally ill man fatally beaten a 93-year-old woman in a UK care facility, less than two weeks after he had moved in next to her.

On Jan. 3, Alexander Rawson, 63, assaulted Eileen Dean in her bedroom at the Fieldside care home in Catford, south London, according to The Evening Standard. As she recovered from COVID-19, she had been self-isolating in her room.

Rawson was charged with murder, but he was found ineligible to face trial and did not appear in court. A jury convicted him guilty of assaulting and killing her.

During a trial, a jury in the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales heard how Rawson repeatedly hit Dean with a metal walking stick, injuring her face, head, and upper body severely.

According to a report by My London, surveillance footage from that night showed Rawson traveling in the vicinity of Dean’s bedroom with a metal walking stick hours before she was found injured.

“I believe someone has been killed, and I have no idea what’s going on,” Rawson said an operator on the 999 emergency hotline in the United Kingdom.

After seeing Rawson on security cameras, a Fieldside employee went to check on him in the facility’s second-floor hallway.

According to the BBC, Rawson then pointed to Dean’s chamber and added, “She is dead.”

Dean, on the other hand, was said to be still alive at the time and to have mouthed the word “help.” Dean’s bed also had Rawson’s walking stick on it, with the handle near to the back of her head.

Dean, who had dementia, suffered many facial fractures and catastrophic brain injury as a result of the attack. She died at a hospital later.

Dean was described as a “calm, peaceful, and nice woman,” according to the case’s primary investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood.

“Eileen was an utterly helpless woman whose life was violently snatched away,” Wood said.

Rawson, who had previously been diagnosed with mental confusion, amnesia, and disorientation, told investigators he “was on a mission or the world would die” and “did what [he]had to do.”

After being held under the Mental Health Act and being an in-patient at two south London hospitals since July last year, he moved in next to Dean’s room on December 22, 2020.

Rawson is said to have threatened hospital employees with a butter knife and a pair of scissors.