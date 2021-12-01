A 92-year-old man named Nan is hurt after his BMW collides with her bungalow.

When a BMW drove into her home while she was sleeping, a 92-year-old woman was gravely hurt.

The nan is reported to have been sleeping when the plane crashed, causing her bungalow’s walls to fall.

In connection with the incident on Sunday, a man from St Helens is set to appear in court.

Michael Vose, 39, of Mount Pleasant Avenue in St Helens, has been charged with section 47 assault, criminal damage, and causing severe injury by hazardous driving, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Emergency services were dispatched to Westhoughton, near Bolton, at around 5.15 a.m.

They discovered a black BMW totally encased in rubble, including bricks and a radiator, inside a house.

The woman’s granddaughter said on Facebook that her grandmother was in bed when the automobile “came through into her livingroom.”

“The impact was so strong that the inside walls collapsed on her while she was in bed,” she explained.

Jean Partington, a neighbor, told the Manchester Evening News that she had just awoken when she heard “two enormous explosions” and thought a bomb had gone off.

“I went to the window and couldn’t see anything because it was dark,” she explained. I heard a voice crying hysterically and called the cops.

“When I got outside, all I saw was destruction.” It was terrifying.” The grandmother was brought to the hospital after suffering major leg injuries.