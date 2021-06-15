A 91-year-old pensioner was rescued from the River Mersey late at night.

In Liverpool city center, a 91-year-old man was rescued from the River Mersey.

At around 11 p.m. yesterday (Monday), emergency services were dispatched to the Pier Head area after reports of a man in the sea.

Mersey Fire and Rescue dispatched a rescue boat, and a rescue swimmer dove into the water and pulled the elderly to safety.

The victim was “conscious and breathing,” according to a fire department spokesperson. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was treated for the effects of the cold water immersion.

The event was reported to Liverpool Coastguard, and a 91-year-old man was rescued from the water.

It’s still unclear how the elderly got into the water.

“Emergency services were summoned to the Pier Head at 11 p.m. last night, Monday 14th June, following concerns for the safety of an elderly male in the sea,” a police spokesman told the ECHO.

“The man was pulled from the water by the fire department’s marine rescue unit, examined, and transferred to the hospital.”