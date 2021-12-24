A 91-year-old Liverpool ice skating champion has died.

Liverpool’s ice skating champion has died at the age of 91.

Joan Noble was born on May 29, 1930, in Liverpool, and began skating when she was nine years old after being brought to The Blackpool Ice Show as a childhood delight.

She was encouraged to take examinations in both figure and ice dance after demonstrating an early talent skating at The Liverpool Ice Palace, and she passed all to the ‘gold level.’ As a gunman shoots him in the leg, a man flees for his life. Even after the rink was heavily destroyed during the May Blitz, she continued to skate during the war.

When the war ended, her first focus was to prepare for the British Junior Ladies Figure Skating Championship, which she won in 1947 by a significant margin over her competitors, marking the second year in a row that a Liverpool skater had won the title.

Jeannette Altwegg, a future Olympic champion, had won the previous year.

Joan was chosen to compete in both the European and World championships in 1949, but had to withdraw from the Worlds due to food poisoning. She was also invited to perform skating demonstrations throughout the United Kingdom, as well as in Paris, Milan, and Switzerland.

Joan then became a professional ice skater, joining the Liverpool rink’s coaching team in March 1950.

Joyce Coates, Tony Holles, Vivian Higson, Bob Hudson, and Brian Tuck were among her students, including future world champion Jean Westwood and future British champions or medalists Joyce Coates, Tony Holles, Vivian Higson, Bob Hudson, and Brian Tuck.

Joan continued to teach until late 1955, when she decided to put skating on hold while raising her family.

In the 1960s, she returned to the ice as a judge, eventually becoming a member of the International Skating Union’s (ISU) international judging panel.

She served as a judge for some of the world’s most prestigious skating competitions, including the World Championships.

Joan was elected to the National Skating Association’s committee at the same time, a position she kept for nearly 30 years.

Joan was a national champion, international competitor, coach, judge, and Team Leader for the Great Britain Skating Team, but she also spent time at the Liverpool skating clubs, guiding and counseling skaters on how to develop their skills and make adjustments to their performance. “The summary has come to an end.”