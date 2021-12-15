A 90-year-old man marries a 20-year-old bride.

On Saturday, Faruk Umar Faruk, the emir of Daura, wedded Aisha Iro Maikano, a 20-year-old bride.

After a brief courtship, Maikano and Fauruk married in a tiny ceremony in Katsina, the state where Daura is located.

Emir is an Arabic term that usually refers to a male ruler. A “Fatiha,” or blessing in the presence of friends and family, is frequently performed during wedding rituals.

Faruk reportedly gave a dowry of 1 million Naira ($2,416.98) to his new bride, according to local media sources.

They went on to say that the serial polygamist has married four young spouses in the last six years.

On Tuesday, Maikano danced to traditional music in a brief video posted to Instagram as part of the celebrations.

Another video showed Musa Umar, the Magajin Garin Daura (essentially the mayor of Daura), attending the wedding as Faruk’s representative at Fatiha’s wedding.

According to a source close to the royal family, the emir recently divorced three of his wives in order to choose a new set of four spouses.

“The goal was for the emir to marry at least three ladies at once,” the family insider claimed.

Polygamy is legal in Nigeria, according to a BBC article, but it is less popular in particular communities and is more likely to occur among those who reside in rural areas. It is also more prevalent among Muslim populations in Nigeria’s north.

Although the formal marriage register only allows for one wife, it also contains a section that permits for customary law marriage. However, these laws may differ from one community to the next.

Muhammad Sanusi, the Kano emir from June 2014 till March 9, 2020, stated that he wished to outlaw polygamy in specific circumstances.

Sanusi stressed the importance of a man’s ability to support his many wives and children.

He said that the rise of the Islamist extremist group Boko Haram was linked to polygamy among the impoverished. This gang was responsible for the violent insurgency in Nigeria’s northeastern areas.

Sanusi presented a lecture about prospective reforms to family law at a gathering in 2017.

