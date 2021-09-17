A 9-year-old girl was discovered buried in the basement of a pedophile neighbor.

A 9-year-old Russian girl has been found buried in a shallow grave in the basement of her neighbor’s apartment after being missing for for three months.

Viktoria Gnedova, who has been missing since June from her apartment in Oryol, a city in western Russia, was discovered buried last week, according to a news release from Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The youngster was also identified by the clothes she was wearing when she went missing, according to the investigative agency. On June 18, 2021, the girl was supposedly left alone in her residence and vanished. According to Latin Times, the girl’s 61-year-old unidentified neighbor has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the case.

“A resident of the area has been arrested on suspicion of committing the crime. Investigators are currently analyzing the location, and forensic and DNA investigations will be scheduled. The criminal case is still being investigated. In the news release, the agency noted, “Investigators will establish the facts of the incident in full.”

The defendant was apprehended while being detained in detention in connection with a different child sex inquiry. According to Latin Times, which cited sources, the individual was also charged in connection with a number of unsolved child abuse sex cases in the area.

“The horror is that this daughter died…,” Oryol Governor Andrey Klychkov stated after the horrifying discovery of the child’s murder. We must ensure that the person who is accountable receives the appropriate penalty.

“People who commit such atrocities are not tolerated by me. I believe the death penalty should be reinstated.”

A 34-year-old Russian father was arrested earlier this month for murdering a pedophile who reportedly raped his little daughter. Vyacheslav M, a guy from Russia’s Samara region, was accused of fatally stabbing his longtime buddy, 32-year-old Oleg Sviridov. Vyacheslav M claims to have found video of Sviridov rapping his 8-year-old daughter on the latter’s phone. He then got into a disagreement with him before fatally stabbing him. After people expressed their support for the girl’s father, he was released from police detention.