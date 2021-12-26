A 9-year-old girl was beaten to death after pleading with her mother and stepmother to “please stop.”

In Indiana, the mother and stepmother of a 9-year-old child were charged in his horrific death.

Elijah Thomas Ross, of Fort Wayne, died on Dec. 18 after reportedly being struck repeatedly with a wooden paddle by his stepmother Alesha Lynn Miller, 30, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department.

The victim’s mother and Alesha’s husband, Jenna Mae Miller, told investigators that Elijah cried, “Please stop,” as Alesha repeatedly hit her son with the paddle on the night he died, according to the affidavit.

Alesha was charged with aggravated violence leading in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and two counts of neglect of a dependent after she was arrested on Tuesday.

Jenna was also arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.