A 9-year-old Florida boy with a weakened immune system receives an adult dose of COVID-19 vaccine by mistake.

A 9-year-old boy from Florida who is immunocompromised received an adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by accident.

Jack Garton, a 9-year-old boy from Boynton Beach with Type 1 diabetes, received the incorrect dose while obtaining his second Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy on Tuesday. According to WPBF, Jack’s family learned the error two hours later when they received a call from the pharmacy telling them of it.

“It was quite frustrating,” Matthew Garton, Jack’s father, told the site. Instead of the children’s dose, Matthew said the pharmacist informed him that Jack was given a full adult dose, which is three times stronger than what he was meant to get.

“It was more of an uncertainty,” Matthew explained, “not knowing if this would exacerbate symptoms or if, because of his compromised immune system, it might effect anything else.”

Following his second dose, Jack was sent to the emergency room as a precaution. He was suffering from a terrible headache and a 103-degree fever, which he was able to treat with fever medicine.

Meanwhile, CVS verified that the kid was accidentally given an adult dose. “A pediatric patient unintentionally received an adult dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, December 14 at our drugstore on N. Federal Highway in Boynton Beach,” the firm said in a statement to WPBF.

“We are reporting this incident to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and are taking actions to assist prevent it from happening again,” the statement continued.

The pharmaceutical behemoth said it had contacted the child’s parents and requested them to keep an eye on the boy’s symptoms as a precaution.

“I would encourage them don’t hesitate to get your kids vaccinated,” Matthew said when asked if he would still advocate the COVID-19 vaccination to other children after the trauma, according to CBS 12. “I still believe it’s a fantastic idea,” the father said, “but when you take them, double-check with the person giving them their vaccine, question them numerous times to make sure they’re getting the children’s dose.” For children aged 5 to 11, Pfizer advises a two-shot regimen of 10 micrograms each, while the adult dose is 30 micrograms.