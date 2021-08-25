A 9-year-old child and three other people were hacked to death by a man who suspected his daughter-in-law of having an illicit affair.

A man in India hacked his daughter-in-law and his tenant to death in a horrible event on Tuesday, believing the two were having an affair. He also killed the tenant’s wife and child, who was nine years old.

Rao Rai Singh, the accused, killed his daughter-in-law Sunita and his tenant Krishan Kumar with a sharp-edged weapon. Kumar’s wife and two children were also targeted. The attack was only survived by the younger child, a 3-year-old girl. She was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Kumar was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the floor, with his wife and two children on the bed.

The incident occurred in Haryana, a state in northern India. Singh, an ex-Army officer, was apprehended by police on Tuesday.

“Four deceased bodies were discovered in the house’s top level. They look to have been slain with a sharp weapon at first glance. According to NDTV, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Gurgaon) Deepak Saharan told reporters, “The accused has been rounded up.”

The family had just been in their new home for four months and was apparently having problems with their rent arrangement. Singh was enraged because he suspected his daughter-in-law of having an affair with the tenant’s family.

Singh allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law before going to his tenant’s residence, according to detectives. He forced his way inside the residence, as shown by the shattered latches on the door.

“The victims’ upper bodies were covered in various damage marks. According to the Times of India, senior police officer Rajeev Yadav stated, “It appears the suspect swung the sickle freely and hit whoever came in the way.”

Sunita’s son, a lawyer, was not at the house at the time.

Another officer remarked, “His phone location will be verified to determine his whereabouts.” “This was a cold-blooded, heinous assassination. On remains, there are traces of injuries that appear to have occurred after death… According to the suspect, he repeatedly stabbed his victims.”