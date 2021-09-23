A 9-year-old boy witnesses his older brother murdering his father and sister, who is 12 years old.

A 22-year-old New York man is accused of stabbing and killing his father and 12-year-old sister in front of his 9-year-old sibling.

On the night of Sept. 19, troopers were dispatched to a stabbing in Jordanville, a hamlet near Warren in New York.

Officers responded and discovered Michael J. Andreev Sr., 67, and his daughter, Sofia Trusova, who had been stabbed. According to the Associated Press, both individuals were pronounced dead at the site.

Troopers discovered Michael J. Andreev Jr. in the front yard of his home. Troopers stated that he was instantly deemed a suspect.

The suspect was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with a laceration on his neck. The Troopers apprehended him after he was discharged.

The suspect’s 9-year-old brother was inside the residence at the time of the stabbing. According to state police spokesperson Trooper Jack Keller of the Syracuse Post-Standard, the kid watched his older sibling fatally murdering their father and sister.

It’s unclear whether the youngster was hurt during the altercation.

The suspect had two more brothers, according to a GoFundMe website, who took emergency leave to be with the family. Stefan Andreev, 20, is a student at the American University in Bulgaria, and Christian Andreev, 18, is in his fifth week of Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, “this act of brutality was a shock to the family, the local Jordanville neighborhood, and the whole Russian Orthodox Community.”

The motivation for the crime has yet to be revealed by the police. The crime is currently being investigated by troopers.

Andreev Jr. is being jailed without bail in the Herkimer County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with two charges of murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

