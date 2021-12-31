A 9-year-old boy is pushed to his death from the 23rd floor of a hotel by his mother.

A Japanese mother was arrested after her 9-year-old kid was allegedly thrown from the 23rd story of a Tokyo hotel. The 47-year-old mother admitted to pushing the boy and said the child died as a result of an attempted murder-suicide.

The mom and her two children had arrived at the hotel on Tuesday, the day before the 9-year-old boy died. The three were staying on the 17th floor of the Kabukicho establishment in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, a red-light zone.

According to Japan Today, the mother took her son and 7-year-old daughter to the 23rd floor on Wednesday morning and pushed the kid off the building using the hotel’s emergency staircase.

Before plunging onto the ground, the child fell approximately two dozen stories. At around 7 a.m., a neighboring police officer heard a loud thump and raced to find the toddler laying on the ground. When the police looked up, he saw the mother on the 23rd floor’s emergency stairwell. According to Latin Times, he walked upstairs and found the woman in the hotel’s corridor.

Later, the mom told cops that she pushed her son while attempting a murder-suicide with her children. Investigators are currently attempting to determine the motive for the murder and whether the mother indeed intended to jump from the building.

“Without a doubt, I shoved him down with the goal of killing him. I was contemplating a forced double suicide “According to a police interview with the Japanese daily Tokyo Shimbun, as reported by VICE, the mother said.

In a similar event reported earlier this year in May, a woman in South Africa tried murder-suicide by poisoning her two children.

The mother had hurriedly knocked on her neighbor’s door in the morning with her 3-month-old infant in her arms, which led to the children being ruled dead. She set the baby down on the floor before returning home with her 9-year-old son. The mother admitted to her neighbor that she fed the poison to her children and drank part of it herself. According to police officer Thandi Mbamo, she then collapsed on the floor.

After police came, the two toddlers were pronounced dead on the scene. The mother was brought to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries. As she healed in the hospital, two murder cases were filed against her.