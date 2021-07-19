A 9-month-old baby was discovered in a pool of blood after allegedly being raped by a neighbor.

In India, a 9-month-old infant girl was allegedly raped by her neighbor after he brought her to his house to play with her.

The incident occurred in the city of Bulandshahr in the state of Uttar Pradesh. According to local media accounts, the accused took the youngster to his house on Sunday and sexually assaulted her. The infant girl was found in a pool of blood when the victim’s family went to the accused’s house. By that time, the accused had fled, according to Times Now.

According to News Track [Google Translate], the infant’s family took her to the hospital and called the cops. The boy was said to be in critical condition at the local hospital where he was receiving treatment. The victim was also subjected to a medical checkup, according to the police.

The police initiated an inquiry into the alleged rape right away, detaining three of the accused’s relatives. The captives are being interrogated about the accused’s whereabouts. The 19-year-old accused’s identify has not been published.

Residents in the region were outraged by the incident and urged that the youngster be given justice.

Authorities stated that they were making every attempt to apprehend the accused.

According to a report released in December 2019 by the National Crime Records Bureau, rape cases in India have risen in the last 17 years.

In 93.1 percent of incidents reported in India in 2017, the perpetrators were known to the victims, according to the data. Women’s violence has also increased dramatically over the years, with many of the victims being adolescents.

A 7-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death by her neighbor in May while her parents were away.

The incident occurred in a village in Haryana’s northern state.

When the girl’s parents arrived home, they were unable to locate her and began a search. Later, her body was discovered discarded in a pit. Under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, the accused was charged with rape and kidnapping.