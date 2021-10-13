A 82-year-old man has gone missing after leaving his home at 11 p.m.

A missing 82-year-old man is causing police to become ‘increasingly concerned.’

At around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, George Huddart was last seen at his Childwall home.

He is described as a Caucasian male who is roughly 5ft 8in tall, is clean shaven, and has short grey hair and brown eyes.

He wears glasses and has a missing middle teeth.

George was last seen wearing a green jacket, a checkered shirt, grey trainers, and a navy blue baseball cap when he was last spotted.

George is a regular visitor to the Childwall neighborhood.

“We’re looking for the public’s help to trace 82-year-old George Huddart, who is gone from home,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“We are growing increasingly worried for George’s safety and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or ring 101, or call the charity Missing People on 116 000.”

