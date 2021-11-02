A 81-year-old pharmacist has been charged with distributing prescription drugs in exchange for sex.

Martin Brian, the former owner of the Murray-Overhill Pharmacy in Pennsylvania, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance to a drug-dependent person, dispensing of a controlled substance in a manner inconsistent with the rules of the medical profession, criminal use of a communication facility, and sexual extortion, according to WCAU.

After receiving an anonymous report about Murray-Overhill Pharmacy, police launched an investigation on April 18. The officers arrived on the same day and discovered two unconscious people parked in the back of the pharmacy, according to WPVI.

A woman emerged from the back of the pharmacy as cops attempted to identify the two unconscious occupants in the car. She did, however, return inside after spotting the officers. Brian emerged from the pharmacy shortly after and inquired about the policemen’ safety.

According to WCAU, the cops questioned Brian and the women they had seen earlier and received contradictory statements. Officers then took the woman’s phone and carried out a search warrant on her.

Investigators discovered multiple text communications between the woman and Brian on her phone. Brian allegedly instructed the woman on how to react to the officers’ questioning.

On April 20, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted an audit of Brian’s pharmacy, analyzing his inventory from 2016 to 2021. The agency discovered anomalies in the establishment’s inventory of oxycodone, Xanax, and fentanyl. Brian’s pharmacy was also shown to be one of the area’s major buyers of oxycodone and fentanyl, according to the investigation.

The lady officers spotted on April 18 was interrogated by the DEA. According to WPVI, she admitted to accepting money and drugs from Brian in exchange for weekly sexual actions with him. Officers also discovered $50,000 in cash in one of Brian’s pharmacy’s drawers.

During the investigation, another woman admitted to having sex with Brian on a weekly basis in exchange for narcotics. According to the woman’s statement, the pharmacist gave her numerous bottles of oxycodone. She later exchanged the oxycodone for heroin and sold it back to Brian.

"The allegations against Brian that he repeatedly distributed powerful painkillers and other controlled substances in exchange for sexual acts are repulsive and demonstrate Brian's total disregard for his legal and ethical responsibilities as a pharmacist are repulsive and demonstrate Brian's total disregard for his legal and ethical responsibilities as.