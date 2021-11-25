A 81-year-old man was one of 30 people detained during a crackdown on domestic violence.

As part of a 72-hour crackdown on domestic abuse, police raided residences in Rock Ferry, Ellesmere Port, and Prescot.

Cheshire Police have arrested 30 persons on suspicion of domestic abuse offences since the commencement of Operation Guardians on Tuesday, November 23, which targets offenders of domestic violence.

Edward O’Neill, 51, of the Dell in Rock Ferry, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault, harassment, criminal mischief, and the use of violence to gain admission to a building.

He has been released on conditional bail and is scheduled to appear in Chester Magistrates Court on December 10.

On suspicion of assault and controlling/coercive behavior, an 81-year-old man from Ellesmere Port was detained.

He’s been released on conditional bail since then.

A 35-year-old male from Ellesmere Port with no fixed residence was detained on suspicion of assault, controlling/coercive behavior, harassment, and assault.

He is still being held in detention, supporting police with their investigations.

Joshua Littler, of Sutton Way, Great Sutton, was arrested and charged with restraining order violation.

The 24-year-old was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in Chester Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Wednesday 24 November).

On suspicion of assault, a 53-year-old lady from Great Sutton was arrested.

She has since been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

On suspicion of assault, a 31-year-old male from Egremont, Wallasey, was detained.

He is still being held in detention, supporting police with their investigations.

On suspicion of assault, a 32-year-old Prescot man was arrested.

He’s been released on conditional bail since then.

In addition to these arrests, Cheshire Police have made other arrests in Warrington, Widnes, Runcorn, Cheshire, and other areas of Merseyside and Cheshire.

Operation Guardians was a two-day operation designed to target domestic abusers while also providing help to victims and their families.

The goal of this force-wide operation is for the Cheshire Constabulary to go about their job as usual, with an emphasis on apprehending suspected domestic abusers.

With extra assistance from the Special Constabulary, each Local Policing Unit will continue their continuing work in locating sought domestic abuse perpetrators.

