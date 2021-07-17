A 76-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly groping a teenage passenger on a plane.

After being accused of groping a young girl who was seated in front of him on a recent trip, a 76-year-old man from Texas was brought into federal detention. The whole thing was filmed by the girl.

On July 8, Vincent Kopacek, of Fredericksburg, Texas, is accused of groping a 15-year-old girl on a flight from Austin to Bozeman, Montana.

He is said to have started groping the minor before the plane took off and continued for three hours until the jet landed.

On Monday, Kopacek appeared in federal court. Within the maritime and territorial jurisdiction, he was charged with attempted sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact, and assault.

According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, if convicted of the most serious offense, Kopacek faces a potential sentence of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

Kopacek was seated behind the 15-year-old, according to court filings. Prosecutors stated the girl was sitting in a window seat that was completely upright during the flight.

The news release said, “Kopacek allegedly stretched his hand around the girl’s seat between her seat and the internal wall of the aircraft and touched the girl’s body.”

“The girl used her cellphone to record the alleged activity.”

After departing Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, the 15-year-old informed her family about the abuse. Her family then went to the police station to register a complaint.

To document the crime, the adolescent took over 20 brief films and several images on her phone. The authorities were able to track down Kopacek using these tapes and images, according to KSAT.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Public Safety Office investigated the crime, according to NBC Montana.

On Sunday, the FBI apprehended Kopacek while he was checking in for his return flight to Texas with the help of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

After assaulting a woman sleeping in the seat next to him, an airplane passenger was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual abuse in 2018. The event occurred on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.