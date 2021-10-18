A 76-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a UK lawmaker only days after one was fatally stabbed.

According to the Associated Press, Wales police arrested a 76-year-old man suspected of mailing a murder threat to a UK lawmaker on Monday.

The arrest comes only days after David Amess, a British Member of Parliament, was stabbed to death, raising questions about how parliamentarians are protected in the face of rising political tensions and extremism.

Following the attack on Amess in Leigh-on-Sea, some 40 miles east of London, the British government ordered a security review for legislators. Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old British man of Somali ancestry, was arrested at the scene of the stabbing and is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder.

Despite an increase in online and in-person harassment directed at politicians in the United Kingdom, British MPs are only escorted by armed police when they are in Parliament. According to the Associated Press, they are not usually afforded similar security in their home districts.

Chris Bryant, a Labour Party legislator who received the alleged death threat from the 76-year-old man, described the political climate as “more sour now than I’ve known it in 20 years.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a solemn British Parliament in paying tribute to the late MP.

As authorities tried to figure out whether Amess was targeted just because he was a legislator or for deeper personal reasons, he received tributes from startled and grieving colleagues. The suspect may have had a “motivation tied to Islamist extremism,” according to police. “This House has lost a steadfast servant,” the prime minister told legislators. “Sir David was taken from us in a contemptible act of violence, striking at the heart of what it means to be a member of this House and violating the sanctity both of the church in which he was killed and the constituency surgery that is so important to our representative democracy,” Johnson said, referring to open meetings held by British lawmakers with the people they represent.

The death of the popular legislator, who had served in Parliament for nearly 40 years and had been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015, has stunned the British public, particularly politicians. It happened five years after a far-right terrorist shot and stabbed Labour Party MP Jo Cox to death. Cox was the one in charge. This is a condensed version of the information.