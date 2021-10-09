A £7,500-a-year abandoned windmill is up for grabs for ‘creative residents.’

After failing to find a buyer for its £7,500-a-year commercial lease, a grade-II listed former grain mill is being offered to community organizations.

Melin y Graig, in the Welsh town of Llangefni, has been available for rent for more than four years.

It was built over three storeys in 1829, closed in 1893, and was modified for use as a telecommunications tower in the 1990s, earning its unique cap.

In an ambulance, a Liverpool couple is traveling around the world with their Springer Spaniel.

Anglesey Council is inviting groups and organizations to submit “imaginative suggestions” by November 30 as part of their offer to transfer the site to groups to build as a community center, according to North Wales Live.

The property remains suitable for its original use, according to Lucas Estate Agents, which is promoting a five-year lease on behalf of the municipality.

“If your club or organization is interested in taking over or developing this facility, you will need to show that your plans can guarantee its longer-term future and will benefit the local community,” Anglesey Council stated in a statement.

The former windmill is one of Llangefni’s most well-known monuments, appearing on the football club and elementary school’s badges.

The tower, which stands about 40 feet tall, commands excellent views of central Anglesey.

Around half of the island’s 32 windmills have been turned into houses. Melin Llynon, the only remaining operational windmill in Wales, is the only one that has been entirely restored.

Melin y Graig’s last miller, according to anglesey-history.co.uk, was William Jones.

He received the epithet Angau Melinau because he was also the last miller at two other Anglesey mills – Angau being the personification of death in early Welsh mythology, and melinau meaning “mills.”

Anglesey Council is reported to be continuing to give Melin y Graig a commercial lease until it determines the level of interest in a community asset transfer.

Community groups must submit their expressions of interest by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Contact [email protected] for more information.