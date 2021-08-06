A £750 million insurance policy backed by the government will cover live events.

Live events will be covered by a £750 million government-backed insurance program in an effort to avoid a second summer of huge cancellations owing to the coronavirus.

Industry leaders have been clamoring for such a plan to assist them recover from the pandemic and schedule events without fear of being stranded by a Covid-19 epidemic.

Many event planners have discovered that their insurers will not cover cancellations caused by coronavirus.

However, as part of the Treasury’s Plan for Jobs, the government established a partnership with Lloyd’s to create the Live Events Reinsurance Scheme.

The government will operate as a “reinsurer,” guaranteeing that insurers will be able to sell products to cover event organizers if state limitations prevent them from holding their events.

Jo Stevens, Labour’s shadow culture secretary, claimed it was the “basic minimum.”

“Anything less than lockdown, such as the reinstatement of social separation or the need for artists or crew to self-isolate, isn’t covered,” she said.

“Yet again, the government has dithered, postponed, and produced a solution that fails to solve the issue. The government virtually takes no risk under this approach, and the live events industry bears it all.”

The plan, which will be available alongside conventional commercial event insurance from next month, will cover the live events sector, which the Treasury estimates is worth more than £70 billion annually to the economy and supports more than 700,000 jobs.

“The events sector supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, and I know organisers are eager to get started now that the limitations have been lifted,” said Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“However, a lack of the appropriate insurance is proving to be an issue, so when the economy recovers, I want to do everything I can to assist event organizers and small businesses in planning confidently for the coming year.

“From world-famous festivals to your local fair, the UK hosts some of the top events in the world. Everything from live music in Margate to business events in Birmingham can now go ahead with confidence thanks to this new insurance plan, boosting the economy and preserving livelihoods through our Plan for Jobs.”

“Our.”Summary ends,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden remarked.