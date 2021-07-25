A 75-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store.

A 75-year-old man has been arrested in the death of an 80-year-old woman in the parking lot of a grocery store in Richardson, Texas, on Friday.

According to CBS DFW, Eddie Leon Williams, of Garland, was arrested and charged with murder in the killing of Kathryn Elizabeth Kramer on Friday night.

According to Richardson police, Williams and Kramer “had a personal relationship.”

According to a press statement from the Richardson Police Department, officers were summoned to the Tom Thumb in the 800 block of West Arapaho Road around midday after receiving reports of a man reportedly shooting into a pickup truck.

According to Dallas News, the man approached the pickup vehicle and fired multiple shots at it, wounding Kramer at least once. After opening fire, he drove away.

There were no additional passengers in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to reports.

Kramer was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The motivation for the suspected shooting has not been revealed by police. As of this writing, no additional information has been released.

Police have asked anyone with knowledge about the incident to contact them at 972-744-4800.

The event occurred only days after a 73-year-old man was killed last Saturday in the Coarsegold district of Madera County, California.

Michael Miller was found shot to death along Wells and Douglas roads on July 18th, according to KFSN.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office held Trisha Lynn Richardson as a person of interest in the case.

A day later, though, she admitted to having a romantic involvement with Miller and confessed to his murder, according to authorities.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and interfering with an officer in the Madera County Jail. Her bond has been set at more than $1 million.