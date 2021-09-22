A 74-year-old woman wrestles with a massive alligator to save her pet dog from its clutches.

A 74-year-old Florida woman wrestled with a massive alligator until it let go of her pet dog.

The event occurred on August 24, but local media only covered it on Tuesday. When the incident happened, the woman was out for an evening stroll with her dog near a lake at Burt Aaronson Park west of Boca Raton.

Suzan Marciano, the woman, had taken the dog off the leash during the stroll, causing it to run into the water and be attacked by the lizard. The 6 foot alligator was found in the lake’s clean and shallow waters, according to the Palm Beach Post. Her “heart plummeted” as she saw the puppy ensnared in the alligator’s huge jaws.

Marciano allegedly stated, “I wasn’t thinking.” “I did the only thing I could think of at the time. I slammed my entire body against the alligator.”

The alligator turned and sunk its fangs into Marciano’s hand after releasing the dog, which was identified as a golden retriever mix named Nalu.

She remarked, “Providence must have been with me.” “Everything was a blur.” I was completely taken aback. I didn’t experience any discomfort.”

Marciano and Nalu jumped out of the water and ran around the lake on a trail. She later experienced excruciating pain as blood spilled from a puncture wound in the center of her palm, prompting a friend to suggest she go to the hospital.

Marciano admitted, “I almost didn’t attend.” “All I could think was, ‘I just want to get home,'” she said. I was in such a bad mood that I couldn’t think clearly. ‘You have to do something,’ she said when I called her. You require a tetanus injection as well as an examination of your injury. That brought me back to earth.”

Thankfully, she and Nalu both survived the incident, according to Local 10. Marciano’s hand was bathed in iodine at the hospital and required five sutures. The dog is also believed to be in good health.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they couldn’t find the alligator responsible for the attack.