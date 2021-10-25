A 74-year-old woman was discovered hanging from a tree after falling down a 30-foot embankment while hiking.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the woman from Boulder slid over the embankment while walking along Bear Canyon Trail on Saturday.

After another individual reported the event on the 6.3-mile-long trek, rescuers were dispatched.

According to the publication, the squad discovered the woman hanging to the tree when they arrived.

“A ranger from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks was first to arrive and spotted the hiker on the hillside [hanging]onto a tree,” a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the Bee.

Rescuers used a rope to hold the hiker in place, then hauled her up the hill on a litter, which is a stretcher with a raised edge and attaching straps.

The rescue attempt took nearly two hours, according to a sheriff’s office representative, and the hiker was taken to a hospital in Boulder.

Hikers in Colorado are recommended to plan ahead of time and notify friends and relatives.

Hikers should follow the advice of the Colorado Trail Foundation, which includes:

For safety, travel with a buddy or group if at all possible.

Prepare for the journey by getting in shape.

Tell your friends and family about your hiking plans.

If you are alone and become injured while hiking, stay on the route and wait for help.

Be careful that cellphone coverage is “spotty,” although despite this, the 911 system can sometimes be reached.

Learn the fundamentals of first aid.

Keep food out of reach of wild animals or in bear-proof containers if you’re hiking in rough terrain.

Consider evident concerns, such as possible flooding or hazard trees, while selecting a campsite.

Examine your health on a regular basis.

Despite these cautions, several hikers have encountered difficulties while on Colorado trails.

After falling 45 feet down an abandoned mine shaft in September, a University of Colorado-Boulder student had to be rescued.

The 19-year-old was not hurt, but he required assistance getting out.

A hiker who went missing on Colorado’s highest peak, Mount Elbert, ignored numerous calls from a search-and-rescue team because they came from an unknown number earlier this month.

