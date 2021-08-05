A 73-year-old woman feeding swans was viciously attacked and dragged to the ground.

By shouting at a thug who had dragged her to the ground, a spectator prevented a woman from being robbed.

At 7.30 a.m. yesterday, the victim, 73, was walking along the canal path from Spike Island car park in Widnes to the Mersey Gateway bridge when the would-be robber approached, asked for the time, and seized her coat, according to detectives.

He hauled her to the ground and demanded that she hand over her cash and pocketbook before grabbing a plastic bag she was carrying.

A man fishing nearby noticed what was going on and called to the culprit, who fled in an unknown direction, according to Cheshire police.

The mugger was described as white, 6ft tall, quite slender, and with shaved or short hair.

He was dressed in a jacket and appeared to be in his 30s.

The woman was feeding swans at the time, according to Widnes police.

The woman sustained minor injuries that did not necessitate medical attention.

“The victim was understandably shaken by this occurrence, and we have been making several enquiries to identify the man,” said Detective Constable Nicola Dolan of Widne s Local Policing Unit.

“As part of our inquiry, I am appealing to anyone who may have CCTV footage or information that could assist us to please contact us.”

Anyone with information should phone Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and reference IML 1051265, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

Alternatively, you can submit information via the internet at cheshire.police.uk.