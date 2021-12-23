A 73-year-old man is the first in the Liverpool City Region to receive the new covid medication.

A Merseyside man has become the region’s first recipient of the new covid medication.

At 10 a.m. this morning, Phil McConnell, 73, of St Helens, was given the new medicine Sotrovimab at Newton Hospital.

Sotrovimab, commonly known as Xevundy, was licensed for usage in the United Kingdom for anyone aged 12 and up three weeks ago.

Hundreds of people converge across the city to say their final goodbyes to Ava White.

It’s approved for patients with a mild or moderate covid infection who are at risk of developing a serious illness.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody that is administered to transplant recipients, cancer patients, and other high-risk groups as a transfusion.

It is thought that if administered soon after symptoms appear, it will help patients avoid becoming extremely unwell with covid.

Phil, who was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, was the first person in Merseyside and Cheshire to be invited for a dosage of Sotrovimab, which was provided by the Community IV Therapy Team of St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

“Because of cancer, my immune system isn’t what it should be,” Phil, from Haydock, explained. “I am extremely glad to be receiving this treatment, which will minimize my risk of needing to go to hospital and stop me worrying so much.”

Phil is reportedly “doing well” in his journey, according to an NHS representative who verified his diagnosis.

“This medication is our next critical weapon in the struggle against the virus,” said Dr Ted Adams, the program’s Clinical Lead for Cheshire and Merseyside.

“If you test positive, have symptoms, and are at high risk, the NHS will contact you, and you will be able to receive this new treatment if you are eligible.”

Most Covid therapies, such as the steroid dexamethasone and the arthritis medication Tocilizumab, have been targeted on patients already in hospital with the condition.

Now, a new generation of covid medicines is being released, including Sotrovimab, that are focused at vulnerable patients at an earlier stage of infection.

Sotrovimab, developed by London-based GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, is thought to lower the incidence of hospitalization in high-risk patients, according to preliminary clinical trials. “The summary has come to an end.”