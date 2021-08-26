A 73-year-old landlord is accused of raping a tenant, while his son is accused of molestation of the victim’s daughter.

According to authorities in New Delhi, a 35-year-old lady has accused her elderly landlord of raping her this week, while her minor daughter was allegedly assaulted by her landlord’s son later.

According to local media site NDTV, the woman said her 73-year-old landlord raped her on the first floor of her rented home Tuesday evening, quoting senior police official Parvinder Singh. Following the event, the landlord’s son allegedly abused her 12-year-old daughter when she was alone at home.

The identities of all those engaged in the incident have not been revealed.

According to the Hindustan Times, police in Nangloi were notified to the alleged rape and visited the mother and her kid at Deen Dayal Upadhyay, where the two were medically examined.

According to the outlet, doctors initially declined to check the two victims and only did so after police arrived. The conclusions of the examination were not made public.

After that, the mother and daughter were counseled and their statements were recorded.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, authorities opened a case under Sections 376 (penalty for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as pertinent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Singh added.

The police officer continued, “We are looking into the charges raised by the complainant, and additional investigation in the case is proceeding.”

There have been no arrests in connection with the alleged rape.

A similar event occurred in Fiji last September, when a landlord was sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping one of his tenants’ 15-year-old sister.

When the girl was 15, the anonymous 49-year-old male, who was a father of eight children, reportedly raped and sexually molested her.

During the Sept. 12 sentencing, Justice Aruna Aluthge said the victim and her sister trusted the guy as an elderly landlord, but he betrayed their trust.

“When you committed these crimes, you knew the victim was alone in the room. You took advantage of her weakness. The magistrate was cited as adding, “You were a fatherly figure to the victim.”

“You’ve done some terrible wrongdoing. “The victim has suffered irreparable harm,” Justice Aluthge remarked.

After completing nine years in jail, the man may be eligible to seek for parole.