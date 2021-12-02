A $71.5 million compensation fund has been established for women who have been abused by doctors, including Andrew Yang’s wife.

Evelyn Yang, wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and former Columbia University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital gynecologist Robert Hadden reached a multimillion-dollar settlement on Wednesday. Hadden allegedly sexually abused the members of the organization, according to the group.

According to The Associated Press, the deal established a $71.5 million fund to compensate Hadden’s claimed victims.

Hadden, 63, was indicted in September 2020 on federal allegations of molesting hundreds of patients, including many juveniles, between 1993 and 2012. He surrendered his medical license in a felony plea agreement in a 2016 case. He entered a not guilty plea.

One minor and five adult women crossed state borders to be treated by Hadden, which resulted in their abuse, according to the indictment. According to the Associated Press, Hadden also allegedly inquired about the women’s sexual activities and routinely inquired about “inappropriate and unrelated sexual matters.”

Hadden “inappropriately grabbed, squeezed, and even licked his victims” while conducting what he said were medical tests, according to Audrey Strauss, acting US attorney in Manhattan at the time of the indictment.

Evelyn Yang is one of the women who have spoken out about their experiences with Hadden. She said she was abused as a patient in 2012, particularly when she was pregnant at the time.

The 79 women who were part of the settlement are among the dozens of women who sued Hadden for claimed sexual abuse.

“Every patient deserves dignity and respect, as well as to be safe and secure,” said Donna Lynne, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “We regret Hadden’s violation of these fundamental commitments.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The fund will be overseen by an independent special master, according to a press statement from Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Hadden was found guilty of a criminal sex act in the third degree and forceful touching in New York state court in 2016. His medical license had to be surrendered, but he was not condemned to prison.

“Hopefully, the compensation, along with the pending federal prosecution of Hadden, will minimize their trauma, allow them to find,” said Adam P. Slater, an attorney for the ladies. This is a condensed version of the information.