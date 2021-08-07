A 70-year-old woman has been found entombed in concrete, and her caretaker has been hospitalized.

Officials in Avery County, North Carolina, stated that the remains of a 70-year-old lady who had been missing for nearly two months had been discovered encased in concrete in the basement of her home.

The elderly woman’s caretaker, who was considered a person of interest, was discovered in the hospital with a drug problem, according to WBTV.

On July 30, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office filed a missing person’s report for the deceased, Lynn Keene. Her family reported her missing after the last time they spoke to her on June 14, according to WSOC-TV.

When detectives arrived at Keene’s home in Linville Falls, they discovered it was locked. Her 2000 Lincoln town car was discovered to be missing during the investigation, and both the woman and the vehicle were placed into the North Carolina database.

On Monday, officials from the Cherokee Police Department reported to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office that Keene’s vehicle had been discovered abandoned on Blue Wing Road in Cherokee, North Carolina, some 100 miles from the victim’s home.

The automobile had been locked, according to police, and the keys were recovered under the driver’s seat. According to WBTV, detectives also recovered two empty bags of a concrete mixture in the trunk of the automobile.

Keene’s house was searched after police obtained a search warrant. They searched the basement with the cooperation of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and discovered human remains encased in concrete.

The corpses were autopsied, and dental records revealed that they were from Keene. The autopsy also proved that Keene did not die of natural causes and that homicide was the cause of death for the old woman.

According to WBTV, Detective Tim Austin revealed, “She suffered blunt force damage to the head as well as strangulation by ligature, it was a belt.”

Elizabeth Freeman, Keene’s live-in caretaker, was named a person of interest by the sheriff’s office and SBI shortly after.

Freeman had been recruited by the Keene family to look after the elderly widow.

Surveillance footage obtained from a Marion business showed Freeman driving Keene’s car and using one of her credit cards.

She was discovered Friday night in a North Carolina hospital with a drug problem.

Larceny of a motor vehicle, bank card theft, and identity theft are among the charges leveled against Freeman.

At least one other person is suspected of being involved in Keene’s death, according to police.

"I've never seen anything like this in my 16 years of law enforcement," Austin says.