A 70-year-old woman died in the emergency room of a hospital where two-thirds of the staff had left due to COVID burnout.

A 70-year-old Canadian lady died early Wednesday morning after spending six hours in a hospital emergency department due to a nurse shortage.

According to Radio NL, the woman died while waiting for treatment at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, British Columbia. Amanda Young, the woman’s daughter, told the news agency that her sister drove their mother to the hospital at 8 p.m. Tuesday after she complained of stomach symptoms.

Young claimed her mother’s vital signs were examined once she arrived, and they discovered she had low potassium levels.

They had not received care as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, so Young’s sister checked their mother’s pulse to see how she was doing, but she didn’t feel one. When Young’s sister glanced at their mother, it appeared as if she wasn’t there, and she began yelling for help, according to Young. Staff at the hospital attempted but failed to resuscitate the woman.

Young stated, “She was already gone.”

Other witnesses at the incident described the event as “extremely unpleasant” to both the other persons waiting in the room and the “slammed” workers.

Young didn’t ask her sister how the waiting area looked, but she did say it was crowded and there was no one to help. They chose to triage the patient and wait because of her mother’s symptoms and a personnel shortage, she explained.

Staffing shortages exist throughout Royal Inland Hospital, but the lack is most obvious in the emergency room, where over two-thirds of the hospital’s employees have departed or been transferred due to pandemic-related fatigue. According to Radio NL, 13 of the 17 intensive care unit beds were occupied.

“It’s difficult. I don’t want to point the finger at anyone since these things actually happen to people. And, in any case, that’s not what we’re talking about right now. It’s all about how much we miss our mum. We’re also hoping and praying that this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Young said.

The Royal Inland Hospital said in a statement that they are unable to comment on the case, but that all unexpected fatalities are investigated to establish what happened. “Ensure emergency department patients are triaged and seen in a timely manner, and that they receive care depending on the urgency,” they urged. This is a condensed version of the information.