A 70-year-old man was found lying in the dirt after being mauled to death by a dog.

A pit bull attacked a 70-year-old Alabama man to death on Tuesday. After being mauled by the dog, the victim was discovered lying in a dirt driveway.

According to local media accounts, when police arrived at the site on 17th Avenue in Phenix City, they discovered Frank Cobb with injuries. The victim was sent to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in a critical condition. However, due to his serious injuries, he was airlifted to Grady Health in Atlanta, where he died.

The dog’s owner’s identity has not been revealed by authorities.

When the cops arrived, the dog was already on the scene. After the officials tazed the dog, it bolted, prompting a search for the dog and the beginning of an investigation into the attack, according to CBS 42. After being struck by a vehicle, a dog that matched the description of the one that attacked the victim was found dead on US HWY 431 South.

WVTM 13 reported, citing the Associated Press, that the dog’s body had been sent to a lab for testing.

It was unclear how the entire episode played out or whether any charges would be made.

Cobb was also seen lying in the mud, crying for help, in a video shared on Facebook. The video, however, was not shared online since it was explicit and could be upsetting to viewers. Cobb’s body was sent to Alabama, where an autopsy was scheduled.

Cobb was described by family relatives as a lovely man who was full of life and enjoyed conversing with others.

