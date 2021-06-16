A 70-year-old man is seriously injured in a two-car collision on a dual road.

After a horrifying two-car incident on a dual highway, a pensioner is in hospital with “severe injuries.”

The 70-year-old was seriously hurt after his silver Vauxhall Meriva collided with a blue Vauxhall Corsa on the Rainford-Bypass, according to Merseyside Police.

The incident on the Rainford-Bypass, at the intersection with Mill Lane, was attended by emergency services including police, paramedics, and a search and rescue team.

READ MORE: A man allegedly threatened to stab a Farmfoods employee twice.

As they continue to investigate the incident that partially stopped the dual carriageway at 2 p.m. on Saturday, police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

“Officers from our Roads Policing Unit are seeking for witnesses following a major road traffic collision in Rainford on Saturday, June 5,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A silver Vauxhall Meriva collided with a blue Vauxhall Corsa at the intersection of Mill Lane and the Rainford Bypass, driving in the direction of St Helens, at around 2pm.”

“The driver of the Meriva, a guy in his 70s, sustained significant injuries during the incident and remains in hospital,” the official continued.

The Corsa’s driver remained at the site and is supporting authorities with their investigations.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who observed this accident, and would urge anyone with nearby CCTV or dashcam evidence to get in touch as soon as possible,” said Sergeant Mat Shaw of the Roads Policing Unit. It’s possible that you recorded what transpired just before or during the incident, and this information would be extremely helpful to our investigation.”