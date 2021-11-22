A 70-year-old man is killed after being dragged 15 meters by a brown bear.

While hunting for wild boar in France, a 70-year-old man shot a brown bear dead after the beast dragged him for 15 meters and tore his leg.

On Saturday afternoon, the event occurred near Seix in Ariège. According to Jean-Luc Fernandez, president of the Ariège Hunting Federation, the mother bear pulled the man for 15 meters in order to defend her children.

In self-defense, the man fired two rounds at the female bear, quickly killing it.

Around 15:30 local time, police were dispatched to the scene. According to BBC News, responding authorities discovered the dead bear lying meters away from the injured guy.

According to Sky News, a member of the local hunting organization, whose identity was not published, stated, “I was a little further away, I didn’t see what was occurring, but I heard the call on the radio.” “He was attacked by a bear that seized his leg and tore his calf off, as well as injuring him in the other leg.” Until help arrived, someone on the scene was able to protect the injured man from bleeding. The hunter was evacuated to a hospital with a shattered fibula and is still in critical condition.

“It doesn’t surprise me; they’re getting closer and closer because there’s nothing left to eat in the mountains,” the member of the hunting association told the source.

“However, he simply shot him for the benefit of himself.”

The case has being investigated by the police.

The incident has reignited debate about the controversial decision to reintroduce brown bears to the Pyrenees. Farmers in the area are concerned about the enormous creatures’ impact on their livestock. Bears’ increasing population makes it more difficult for them to find food in the wild, bringing them closer to humans.

Such attacks, according to Christine Tequi, a municipal council representative in Ariège, are what they are concerned about.

“Today, you can truly see how tough cohabitation is,” she told BBC News.

A black bear assaulted a cancer-stricken California woman in her Lake Tahoe cabin earlier this month. When the woman came into her kitchen and blocked the animal’s escape path, it started searching through her freezer for food. The animal charged at the woman, injuring her.