A 70-year-old man is accused of murdering a 12-year-old girl in order to sell the child’s body parts on the black market.

In Afghanistan, a 70-year-old man allegedly killed a 12-year-old girl before slicing her body into pieces to sell on the black market.

The accused’s two daughters are said to have assisted him in committing the crime in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital. According to The Times of India, the old guy stabbed the small girl and dismembered her before packing her parts into multiple cartons.

According to the Khaama Press News Agency, the accused and his son were arrested on Friday in connection with the incident.

It was unclear what role the son played in the crime, and whether the daughters were apprehended.

According to local media, the girl was an adoptive family member of the accused’s family, and she used to assist them by carrying daily goods from the market and performing household duties.

According to the Khaama Press News Agency, a local resident claimed, “This girl was like a family member of the family; she was delivering food to them from the market but she was stabbed in her neck first in her belly and was eventually put in cartons.”

Residents in the area requested the Taliban to sentence the perpetrators to death.

In August, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, just two weeks before the United States was supposed to complete its troop departure after a two-decade conflict. In a matter of days, the insurgents seized control of all major cities and began administering the country.

