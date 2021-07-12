A 70-year-old couple is looking for a manager to take over their New Brighton guesthouse.

Couple, 70, need a manager to take over their New Brighton guesthouse. Roger and Gaye want to go travelling but need the perfect person to step into their shoes.

A couple who is packing their belongings to tour the world has left behind a unique job opportunity that you can apply for.

Roger and Gaye Hayes are both 70 and have decided to set off on an adventure but need to find the perfect person to manage their Wirral guest house before they start globe hopping.

The couple, who have lived in Wallasey for 32 years, bought Holland House near New Brighton in 2016 and claim it has opened their eyes to the area’s beauty.

“I assumed the winter months in New Brighton would be dead, but boy was I wrong,” Roger added.

“We have people coming here from all over the world, it is wonderful.

“Because no one can show you more about your neighborhood than visitors; you get to see it through their eyes.”

“People rave about the prom and the amazing stories I have heard about New Brighton – and Liverpool – have been incredible.”

However, they are considering retirement and require a new manager to take over while they travel to New Zealand to see their daughter Alexandra before continuing their tour of Europe.

Roger said: “Since we started at the guesthouse things have changed so much.

“We were actually in New Zealand last year when covid hit and we got stuck there and it was then we realised we can actually still organise the guesthouse via texts and emails.

“And this has worked out for the guests too as now we offer complete contactless visits – people are told how to get here and check in and out without human contact.

“The breakfasts are now all placed in their rooms as all are equipped with fridges and I always make sure each guest has a freshly made loaf of bread on their arrival – made by me, but don’t worry, I will be able to teach the new manager how to make the bread.”

Roger stated that they are currently seeking for someone to run the guesthouse and that there is one crucial ability that they would require.

He said: “The most important thing is that they have a nice attitude with the guests.

“We want someone organised with an attention to detail, at the moment I do all the DIY, because I am pretty handy and Gaye has the eye for detail so it is a job ideal for a couple who live close by.

“And it doesn’t feel like a full time job, especially with the contactless check-ins – the days of the guesthouse with a landlady stood at the door are long gone.

“The guest check out at 11am and new guests can arrive from 3pm, so we usually do all the work in between those hours – including making bread.”

When asked what Roger and Gaye will miss most when they set off travelling, they said their friends and their local The Magazine.

Roger added: “But that is what travelling is for, so you can miss things and love them a bit more.”